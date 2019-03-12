Mother Of 3 Killed By Rock Thrown From Interstate Overpass

A Texas mother of three was reportedly killed when someone threw a rock off an overpass, crashing through her windshield and hitting her in the head.

Keila Flores, 33, was riding in a car with her three children and boyfriend when an unknown person threw a “large rock” off of a railroad overpass, which crashed through the car’s windshield Saturday night, according to ABC News.

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas woman has died after someone dropped a rock from a railroad overpass through the windshield of the car in which she was riding.https://t.co/bsqOxRDyHs — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) March 12, 2019

“It happened so quick,” her boyfriend, Chris Rodriguez, reportedly said. “The front windshield just exploded.”

Rodriguez said he didn’t know what had happened until he turned on the light in the car and saw “where the rock had struck her,” he told NBC affiliate KCEN-TV.

Rodriguez pulled over and gave CPR to Flores while another car pulled over to help. They took her to the hospital where she passed away from her injuries Sunday morning.

The Temple police in Texas issued a statement, saying that they did not have a suspect at this time, nor did they have any updates. This case is being conducted as a homicide. The police have urged people with information about this case to come forward.