De Blasio’s Office Issues Guidance On What Should Go In Your Toilet

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office tweeted out a set of guidelines Tuesday afternoon, instructing citizens on what to put in their toilet.

The tweet explains that there are “only four things” that should go in one’s toilet: feces, urine, vomit and toilet paper. They also warn that putting anything else in a toilet would result in “fatbergs.”

New York City: There are only FOUR things that should go in your toilet ????

???? poop

???? pee

???? puke

???? toilet paper Everything else causes FATBERGS! What are Fatbergs? Well, you gotta click on https://t.co/ZXV9TgF3Oy. — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) March 12, 2019

The city’s website defines fatbergs as “the masses of congealed grease and personal hygiene products that have been found lingering in sewers around the world.” (RELATED: De Blasio’s Office Kept Senior Staffer’s Exit Secret. It Turns Out He Had A String Of Sexual Harassment Allegations)

Explaining that the word is a combination of both “fat” and “iceberg,” the website goes to explain that “wet wipes—yes, even the ones that say ‘flushable,’ condoms, feminine products, paper towels (and all the other stuff) that you flush down your toilet enters our sewer system and mixes with the grease that you have poured down your sink.”

In an effort to help the city in another way, de Blasio announced Monday that all public schools will have “meatless Mondays” starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

In a speech in January, de Blasio reaffirmed his stance on banning the use of plastic straws in the city.

