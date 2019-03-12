Nina Agdal Is Apparently A Fan Of Dogs

Nina Agdal has once again proved that she’s a star for all the right reasons.

The Danish-born model is already known for her great looks, but now we know she's apparently also a fan of dogs.

I know that because she posted a photo of what appears to be her dog on her Instagram in a sweater with the caption, "Just gonna leave it right there."

View this post on Instagram Just gonna leave it right there @daisythedukes A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Mar 11, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

Look, we always love models who are good looking. After all, that's the spirit this country was founded on so many years ago.

Now, this country was also founded on the idea that dogs are man's best friend. In this case, it looks like a dog is also a model's best friend.

Agdal being a smoke and loving dogs might honestly make her one of the best women on the planet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Feb 22, 2019 at 8:03pm PST

Here’s some free advice for all the men out there reading this. Don’t date women who don’t love dogs. Don’t ask me why. Just don’t do it. You have no idea the trouble you’re flirting with.

Also, don’t date women your dog doesn’t seem to like. Your dog has a better sense of judgment than you do. That’s just a fact.

Luckily, it looks like it’s not an issue on either count for Agdal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Feb 14, 2019 at 8:25am PST

Welcome to the pro-dog team, Agdal. We’re happy to have you.

