Patriots Reportedly Offered The Steelers A Second And Fourth Round Pick For Antonio Brown

The New England Patriots apparently tried to get Antonio Brown from the Steelers.

According to 12UP, Ian Rapoport claimed Monday on the NFL Network that the Patriots offered a second- and fourth-round pick for Brown, but the Steelers weren’t interested in trading with New England. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Trade For Antonio Brown, Give Him Contract Worth More Than $50 Million)

They eventually took a third and a fifth to ship Brown out to the Raiders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Mar 9, 2019 at 9:24pm PST

Yeah, I don’t really blame the Steelers here for not wanting to do business with the Pats. The road to the Super Bowl rolls through Foxboro, and the Steelers don’t want to arm the team they might have to see in the AFC Championship game.

Giving Brown to the Patriots would would be like giving your worst enemy battle-changing missile technology, and then being surprised when they use it to attack you. It wouldn’t make sense at all. (RELATED: The NFL Reveals The Punishment For Patriots Star Josh Gordon. They Dropped The Hammer)

Could you imagine Antonio Brown and Tom Brady playing together? The thought of it is borderline pornographic for football fans.

Again, the Steelers would have been the biggest idiots in the world if they sent Brown to a team they’re likely to face in the playoffs. That would have been among one of the dumbest decisions in modern football history.

Now, he’s on the Raiders, where he’s not likely do do much harm to Pittsburgh. What a wild world the NFL is, and that’s why we love it so much.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter