Russell Westbrook Tells Fan He Will ‘F**k’ Him And His Wife Up

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook got into a heated exchange with a fan Monday night during a game against the Jazz.

“I’ll f**k you up. You and your wife. I’ll f**k you up,” Westbrook can be seen and heard saying in an intense video of the exchange. It appears that there are multiple security agents standing nearby. You can watch a video of the incident below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

After the game the NBA star said the altercation started because he was told to “get down” on his knees like “you’re used to.” (RELATED: Michael Jordan Has Great Quote About His Six Rings When Discussing James Harden And Russell Westbrook)

Russell Westbrook says the comment from the Jazz fan that set him off was: “Get down on your knees like you’re used to.” pic.twitter.com/i0vIlblSwJ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 12, 2019

However, the fan involved told a very different version of events, and claimed Westbrook went off after simply being told to sit down and ice his knees.

Obviously, there are two very different version of events here, but what I do know for sure is that this a bad look all the way around. The last thing the NBA wants is a video of one of the league’s star players threatening to beat up fans.

Even if the fan did make an incredibly inappropriate comment, Westbrook just has to be the bigger man. He just has to be. He’s the one getting paid millions, and he has everything to lose by snapping.

I’m not saying it’s right or that’s the way it should be. I’m simply saying that’s the way it is. It’s one thing to go get security because of a problem with a fan, but it’s a whole different situation once you get into a verbal exchange.

Again, we don’t even know with 100 percent certainty what caused this, but we know it’s an ugly look.

Hopefully, the league gets to the bottom of it, but Westbrook just has to learn to walk away. He’s got way too much on the line to risk losing any of it.