Schiff: Congress Investigating Trump Over ‘Dangled Pardons’

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said Tuesday Congress is investigating President Donald Trump over allegations that he “dangled pardons” in front of his former advisers involved in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The frequent Trump critic tweeted his comments in response to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders saying Trump has not made up his mind on a possible pardon for former campaign chair Paul Manafort, who was recently sentenced to 47 months in jail over tax and bank fraud charges. (RELATED: Manafort Judge: He’s Not Being Convicted Of Colluding With Russia)

“Congress is investigating reports that Trump and his legal team privately dangled pardons to obstruct investigations, including ours. Yesterday, the White House refused to rule out a pardon for Paul Manafort,” Schiff said. “That Trump does so in the open is no less corrupt.”

Throughout Manafort’s trial, Trump was coy about possibly pardoning his former campaign chief, but has praised Manafort for his loyalty. (RELATED: Paul Manafort Found Guilty On Eight Counts Of Tax And Bank Fraud)

Trump also claimed last week that his former attorney Michael Cohen “directly asked” him for a pardon, contradicting Cohen’s testimony before Congress.

“Bad lawyer and fraudster Michael Cohen said under sworn testimony that he never asked for a Pardon. His lawyers totally contradicted him. He lied!” Trump said in a tweet. “Additionally, he directly asked me for a pardon. I said NO. He lied again! He also badly wanted to work at the White House. He lied!”

Cohen was sentenced to 36 months in prison in December for tax evasion, bank fraud, and making an illegal campaign contribution to porn star Stormy Daniels who alleges that she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen also admitted to lying to Congress in 2017.

