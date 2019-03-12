Today Only Take $100 Off This Home WiFi System That Replaces Traditional Routers In Favor Of Maximum WiFi Coverage

WiFi routers are currently a dime a dozen, especially when your internet provider usually allows you to rent or buy one for a low price. But while WiFi routers may be cheaper nowadays, their range is still significantly limited, meaning if you have a big house with multiple floors (or even just two), you may not be getting the internet speeds you paid for in all areas of your house.

To compensate for this some internet providers offer expensive upgrade options that include WiFi extenders or boosters, but these options can increase your internet by a lot. That’s why this deal on an eero home system is so crazy: it’s got everything you need to operate high speed internet for one reasonable price. I actually currently use eero boosters for my home which sees multiple Smart TVs, gaming systems, phones and laptops being used at once, and I love it! You can download an app for your phone that lets you manage WiFi for your entire home, siphoning off internet connection from some devices to boost others as needed.

The control offered by this is unprecedented and this is a must have if you have children who are in to gaming or your family has lots of devices connected to the internet. The control offered through the app even lets you control when devices are connected to WiFi meaning you can enforce a strict internet curfew in you house with ease and confidence.

In fairness, I only have one eero booster so I can only assume getting an entire home WiFi system provides even better connection, and at $100 off now is the perfect time to buy.

