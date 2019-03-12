‘Triple Frontier’ With Ben Affleck Comes Out On Netflix March 13

“Triple Frontier” will arrive Wednesday on Netflix, and it should be awesome.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix, is:

Five former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.

Ben Affleck isn’t the only star in the cast. He’s joined by Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal in the action movie. (RELATED: Ben Affleck’s New Movie Looks Absolutely Insane. Watch The Electric Trailer Here)

It only takes a few seconds of watching the trailers to know this movie is going to be absolutely lit. Watch both of them below.

Was I correct or was I correct? Anything involving drug cartels, special forces and a heist is something I’m here to see.

That’s something I’ll watch every single second of. I can guarantee you that much. I have no doubt this film is going to be heavy on the action, suspense and blood. There’s nothing like watching some bullets fly through the air in South America.

