Tyrann Mathieu Will Sign With The Chiefs, Gets $42 Million Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to make Tyrann Mathieu a very rich man.

According to Adam Schefter, Mathieu will sign with the team on a three-year deal worth up to $42 million.

Former Texans’ S Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

I’m really to happy to see this for Mathieu. He was a star at LSU, but really struggled with some off-the-field issues. Eventually, he was thrown off the team, and his football future looked like it was in serious trouble.

He made his way to the NFL, kept fighting, got everything off the field done correctly and turned into an elite player at the highest level of football. (RELATED: Houston Texans Save $14 Million By Cutting Demaryius Thomas)

It’s truly an inspirational story about how you’re never really out of the fight if you’re willing to work hard enough.

He had a great run with the Cardinals and the Texans before deciding to join the Chiefs for a massive payday. I think he’s done more than enough to earn it.

It’s incredible how a few years ago there were some serious questions about whether or not he’d even play in the NFL.

Now, he’s one of the best players in the league. It’s awesome how he managed to turn everything around, and is now getting paid for it. Props to him.

