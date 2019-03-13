Adrian Peterson Re-Signs With The Redskins, Gets $8 Million Contract

Adrian Peterson won’t be leaving the Washington Redskins anytime soon.

According to Ian Rapoport Wednesday, the running back agreed to a two-year deal worth $8 million with the team.

The new deal comes after Peterson had a surprisingly good sting with the Redskins in 2018.

The #Redskins are re-signing RB Adrian Peterson to a 2-year deal worth $8M, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. His career resurgence continues in Washington. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

This is a smart move by the Redskins. With Alex Smith likely not playing in 2019, the team needs to retain as many important parts as necessary.

Even if they are overpaid a bit, it’s probably still a smart decision. Again, it was a bit surprising how good the former Vikings star was in Washington. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Alex Smith To Play In 2019)

He had some trouble with the Saints and Cardinals, but he’s all back in now.

The question now is how much longer he can play in the league. At this rate, he doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

However, at the age of 33, you’d have to imagine that this can’t last much longer. Yet, he’s going to keep playing for a little bit longer.

I’m not sure how many people would have guessed he’d still be around after the disaster that was his tenure with the New Orleans Saints.

It should be fun to see what he can produce next year. I wouldn’t bet against him.

