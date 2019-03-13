Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Doesn’t Attend Kyler Murray’s Pro Day

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t attend Kyler Murray’s pro day Wednesday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim and team owner Michael Bidwill all didn’t show up for the Heisman winner’s big day.

Well, this sure is an unexpected twist. There has been an insane amount of chatter about the Cardinals taking Murray first overall. It’s a little odd for the most important people in the organization to blow off his pro day. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

The only way this makes sense is if Kingsbury and the rest of leadership don’t want to worry about questions or speculation of what might happen.

Even then, this seems like a strange move. It’s not like it’s not already being talked about a ton that the Cardinals are interested.

This must be some 4D chess because I’m not sure I really understand not showing up at all. Again, if nobody was talking about the Cardinals and Murray but they were planning to take him, then I understand being a no-show. (RELATED: Dan Patrick Says Scout Told Him He Believes Kyler Murray‘s Height Is ‘Inflated’)

That’s obviously not the case here. The whole league is expecting the former Sooners star to go first overall.

At this point, it’d be a huge surprise if he didn’t.

The NFL can be a wild world at times, and not showing up for the pro day of the top prospect is about as wild as it gets.

