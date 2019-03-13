CONTRACT DETAILS: Arizona Cardinals Sign Quarterback Brett Hundley

The Arizona Cardinals have signed quarterback Brett Hundley.

According to Ian Rapoport Tuesday night, the Cardinals inked the former UCLA star to a deal worth up to $3 million. Hundley previously backed up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Russell Wilson in Seattle. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

The #AZCardinals are signing QB Brett Hundley to a 1-year deal worth $2M, source said. The max value is $3M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Normally, the signing of a backup quarterback wouldn’t mean much. That’s not the case here, and I’ll tell you why. Hundley is a relatively mobile quarterback. You know who isn’t mobile at all? Current Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.

Do we all know who is super mobile? Kyler Murray. The fact the Cardinals went out and signed Hundley as a backup makes me only think even more that we’ll be seeing the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner in red and white this upcoming season. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

If not, why wouldn’t they sign a more traditional pocket passer to backup Rosen? It just doesn’t make sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Feb 25, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

Everybody has been doubting me for months about who the Cardinals will take, and yet, I look more and more correct by the day.

Bringing Hundley into the fold is only the latest piece of evidence that Murray is going to be Kliff Kingsbury’s quarterback in 2019.

Again, if they’re looking for a traditional pocket passer, then there are certainly better options out there than the former Packers and Seahawks backup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) on Jan 21, 2019 at 4:15pm PST

It’s all coming together very nicely. Shoutout to all the critics and haters who thought Murray wouldn’t ever go number one. I’ll see you at the draft in April.

