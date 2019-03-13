Brooks Koepka Claims He Won’t Eat Steak In America Anymore

Golfer Brooks Koepka has some bold thoughts about steak, and it might not make Americans too happy.

“I don’t eat steak in the states now. It spoiled me that bad,” said during recent interview with David Feherty when talking about steak in Japan, according to a video posted by David Ruff on Twitter. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

My friends, it might be time to think about taking a hard look at Koepka’s citizenship status or find out if he’s spying for the Russians or some other communist power.

We simply can’t trust a man who chooses steak in Japan over steak here in America. That’s not what our founding fathers fought for. Not to mention our brave D-Day heroes.

Everybody knows everything in this country is always the best. When’s the last time Japan went to the moon? Oh, yeah, that’d be never. My suspicions are higher than ever on Koepka right now. We’ve officially entered DEFCON 3 on the golf star.

Ask yourself this: If you’re in a bar fight, would you rather have the guy backing you up enjoy real, red American meat or whatever they serve in Japan? I know for damn sure I don’t want the guy I need to go to war with preferring anything Japanese over what we produce here in America.

I believe that’s called patriotism.

If there was ever a justification for a domestic spying program, Koepka’s comments are it. CIA, your move.

