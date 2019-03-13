Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Traded To The Browns

The New York Giants rocked the NFL late Tuesday night when they shipped Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Obviously, a trade of this magnitude wasn’t going to go unnoticed. You can’t send one of the best players in the league to Cleveland of all places and expect people not to freak out. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

It didn’t take long at all for Twitter to blow up. Below are some of the best reactions.

You can’t exactly blame people for being excited about this transaction. How couldn’t you be? Beckham and Mayfield together are going to be unreal.

I’m not even talking from a talent perspective or an on-the-field product. I’m just saying the two of them in the same locker room might get me a yacht before the preseason is done.

 

It’s going to be great if these guys succeed together, and it’s going to be even way more entertaining if it turns out to be a disaster, which would be the most Cleveland outcome possible.

I will be laughing all the way to the bank if Beckham flames out with Baker Mayfield. Again, I’m not saying this is likely. It’s just something we could all chuckle about.

Either way, Cleveland football just became required viewing. That’s something I never thought I’d say.

