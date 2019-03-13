Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Traded To The Browns

The New York Giants rocked the NFL late Tuesday night when they shipped Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Obviously, a trade of this magnitude wasn’t going to go unnoticed. You can’t send one of the best players in the league to Cleveland of all places and expect people not to freak out. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

It didn’t take long at all for Twitter to blow up. Below are some of the best reactions.

“And I’ll take Odell Beckham Jr. you pancake eating motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/uMX7DCveHh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 13, 2019

Browns 2019 depth chart is wild QB Baker Mayfield

RB Nick Chubb

WR Odell Beckham Jr

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Antonio Callaway

TE David Njoku pic.twitter.com/tkQjdwUb3E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2019

Baker Mayfield throwing passes to Odell Beckham, Jr., Jarvis Landry and David Njoku with Nick Chubb running it. Cleveland rocks. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2019

Landry and Beckham together. https://t.co/JBJsbJiDBE — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) March 13, 2019

Baker Mayfield Nick Chubb Odell Beckham

Jarvis Landry

Antonio Callaway David Njoku pic.twitter.com/Kw3GAwxq6i — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) March 13, 2019

Saquon Barkley getting the call they traded Odell Beckham and realizing he’s alone in an offense with ELI MANNING pic.twitter.com/IDlCJoG1Tf — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 13, 2019

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, and Baker Mayfield after every Browns touchdown! pic.twitter.com/Ibg7dPN9gZ — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 13, 2019

“Odell Beckham has been traded to the Cleveland Browns” Giants fans: pic.twitter.com/0kYKjqw3EG — LU KAGE (@asharlu) March 13, 2019

Browns fans once they realized that they just landed Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/p1eDpiUD6z — Damir Pereira (@Damir_Pereira) March 13, 2019

You can’t exactly blame people for being excited about this transaction. How couldn’t you be? Beckham and Mayfield together are going to be unreal.

I’m not even talking from a talent perspective or an on-the-field product. I’m just saying the two of them in the same locker room might get me a yacht before the preseason is done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Mar 12, 2019 at 5:08pm PDT

It’s going to be great if these guys succeed together, and it’s going to be even way more entertaining if it turns out to be a disaster, which would be the most Cleveland outcome possible.

I will be laughing all the way to the bank if Beckham flames out with Baker Mayfield. Again, I’m not saying this is likely. It’s just something we could all chuckle about.

Either way, Cleveland football just became required viewing. That’s something I never thought I’d say.

