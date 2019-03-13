Afternoon Mirror: In Hilarious High-Pitch Brian Stelter Video, He Says, ‘A LOT OF WHAT FOX DOES IS RESENTMENT TELEVISION’

Quote of the Day:

“Stormy Daniels, doing a live Q&A in DC tonight, says she is not a ‘slut,’ she just has ‘a friendly vagina.'”

— Kate Bennett, CNN, regarding Stormy Daniel’s appearance at The Wing Tuesday night in Washington. At this event, she told the female crowd that President Trump‘s former lawyer Michael Cohen is “as dumb as herpes.”

In other Stormy Daniels news… she dumped her lawyer, Michael Avenatti: “I have retained Clark Brewster as my personal lawyer and have asked him and his firm to review all legal matters involving me. Upon completion of Mr. Brewster’s review and further consultation with me, I anticipate Mr. Brewster will serve as my primary counsel on all legal issues.”

The Nation‘s Joan Walsh: Don’t criticize AOC

“Long day. About to turn in. Just praised @katieporteroc ⁦‪and our first-term women. They’re amazing. But some folks jumped in for no apparent reason to criticize @AOC. Please don’t do that.” — Joan Walsh, The Nation, CNN contributor.

WSJ media reporter thinks college scandal is lame

“This whole college scandal is another reminder of how lazy this generation is. In my day we cheated ourselves! We didn’t need mommy and daddy to do it for us!” — Joe Flint, media reporter, WSJ.

CNN’s Brian Stelter shows off his hate mail

“Ever wonder what your @ replies would look like after being attacked by Tucker Carlson? Here’s a peek.” — CNN’s Brian Stelter, host of “Reliable Sources.”

Kenny Butcher: “Sit down u unic.”

Johnny Fats: “You look like a limp penis with eyes and a smirk.”

MVPS_Lobbyist _2017: “HEY FATTY LOSE SOME WEIGHT, JUST SAW YOUR FAT FAVE [sic] ON @TuckerCarlson. WE KNOW YOU’RE SO MISERABLE WHICH MAKE YOU [sic] AN EMOTIONAL EATER. STOP EATING AND GO VEGAN LIKE YOUR DERANGED VIEWERS.”

Watch this video from Mark Dice involving Brian Stelter. You won’t regret it.

Mediaite writer has deadly fear of ketchup

“In first grade my classmate told me if I eat ketchup plain I’ll die. I can’t tell u if she was right, too scared to try it.” — Pardes Seleh, ex-scriptwriter, Fox News, writer, Mediaite.

Legal garble annoys London-based language columnist

“Just got an e-mail with 26 words of content and 371 words of automatically generated pseudo-legal garbage at the end. This is a PLAGUE. None of this crap has any legal effect at all; you can not impose an obligation to delete an e-mail, for example.” — Lane Greene, language columnist, editor, The Economist.

Yashar’s father, Baba, gaining steam online

“If you told me five years ago that my dad would be popular on Twitter without being on Twitter, I wouldn’t have believed it.” — Yashar Ali, HuffPost, New York Mag.

Bette Midler has a filthy mouth

“The corpse of C. Boyden Gray appeared on cunt-y #TuckerCarlson’s show tonight. Such admiration on both sides, really takes one’s breath away. Since it takes one to know one, guess Clayland is a cunt too. How do you like it now, asshole?” — Bette Midler, lefty, actress, singer.

Sen. Menendez pushes free press unless it applies to himself

BOB MENENDEZ (D-Fla.): “Despite the Trump Admin’s dangerous rhetoric, a free press will NEVER be the enemy of the people. In the spirit of #SunshineWeek we must work to make gov’t more transparent and to protect the journalists dedicated to holding those in power accountable.”

HENRY RODGERS, TheDC: “Remember that time you threatened to call the police on me for asking you if you would vote for the Green New Deal last month? I’m a credentialed reporter… So this applies to me as well, right?”

(RELATED: Here’s Why Sen. Menendez Is So Upset With The Daily Caller)

(RELATED: Menendez Is A Total Hypocrite On Journalists)

(RELATED: Journalists Eating Their Own Is Pathetic)

Convo Between Two Journos

Josh Greenman, New York Daily News opinion editor: “I went to an elite college and generally thought/think highly of my classmates. But I’ve worked for 20-ish years alongside tons of people from all kinds of schools. Many of my smartest and best colleagues went to decidedly not-elite places. Elite schools’ rep is vastly inflated.”

Peter Savodnik, journalist, author: “Tweeting that you went to an elite school and that it’s not actually that elite is peak elitism.”

Editor: Giants GM may be ‘mentally retarded’

“I can’t anymore … I tried to blog for work, but the Giants being an epic dumpster fire has distracted me to no end. I go to bed angry. we all know what’s at the end of the road, Giants fans: more pain, another disastrous season, and a GM who might mentally retarded.” — Matt Vespa, associate editor, Townhall.

Journo has insomnia brought on by time change

“The Daylight Savings Time switch has made me infinitely happier in the early evenings, but it’s also brought a vicious strand of insomnia that I can’t beat.” — Scott Nover, freelance writer, The Atlantic.

Cernovich loves the thrill, dread of ice baths

“Ice baths / cold plunges…. they always suck. Been doing them for years. Know it won’t kill me. But there’s always that sense of dread beforehand. That’s why the training is effective. It’s a metaphor for life. The fear of the thing is always greater than the thing. Jump in!” — Mike Cernovich, filmmaker, conservative commentator.

Journo has anxiety

“What do people who aren’t mentally cataloging their every anxiety even think about at night?” — Katie MacBride, associate editor, Anxy. Formerly, Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast.

Geraldo defends Tucker Carlson

“Concerted efforts to take down @TuckerCarlson using ancient comments on shock jock radio is another sad attack on First Amendment-If I examined every word uttered by all of you over last 10 years-i am sure my search would turn up some salty or unsavory dicta-Let’s move on Move on.” — Geraldo Rivera, FNC.

Gossip Roundup

Ex-Florida massage parlor owner Li “Cindy Yang’s purpose in life was to party. So says her mom. Here.

“For the record, I think @colton ⁦‪is one of greatest Bachelors of all time! #TheBachelor.” — Mike Fleiss, creator, ABC’s The Bachelor.

Rosie O’Donnell’s explosive news… She says she was sexually abused by her father. Naturally she revealed this in an interview with Variety about her new book about ABC’s “The View.” The book is called, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. Her father died in 2015. Here. And here.

Jay Leno says college scandal is “textbook white privilege.” Here.

ABC “The View’s” Meghan McCain manages to make college scandal all about herself. Here.

Turns out that right-wing provocateur Jacob Wohl is a big phony. Here.