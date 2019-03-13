COULTER: Trump By The Numbers (It Doesn’t Look Good)

It is now clear that Trump isn’t waiting for a better moment. This was not an anomaly. It’s not an accident.

After he signed his third spending bill with no wall funding, which he claims to need, all sentient beings were forced to conclude that the president has no intention of ever doing anything we wanted on immigration.

In fact, Trump is steadily moving in the precise opposite direction of what he promised.

Illegal immigration is on track to hit the highest levels in more than a decade, and Trump has willfully decided to keep amnesty advocates Jared, Ivanka, Mick Mulvaney, Marc Short and Mercedes Schlapp in the White House. For all his talk about immigration, did he ever consider hiring people who share his MAGA vision?

A (diminishing) percentage of the base is annoyed when I point this out. They think that the moment something comes out of Trump’s mouth, IT HAS HAPPENED.

Yes, Trump talks a good game. He’s like a waiter who compliments us for ordering the hamburger, but keeps bringing us fish. The hamburger is our signature dish, juicy and grilled to perfection, you’ve made a brilliant choice … now here’s your salmon.

If he refuses to do what we hired him to do, he’s not getting a good Yelp review.

I’ve decided to discuss the Trump presidency in purely mathematical terms. It’s not his fault! He’s trying! Never has a president been under such attack! — these are more in the nature of “excuses,” not facts.

Under my new approach, I will provide a numerical evaluation of the Trump presidency, which I call:

TRUMP BY THE NUMBERS!

No editorializing, no invective, no opinion.

** ** **

NUMBER OF MILES OF WALL BUILT ON OUR SOUTHERN BORDER SINCE TRUMP HAS BEEN PRESIDENT:

ZERO.

** ** **

NUMBER OF MILES OF FENCE, BOLLARD OR GARDEN TRELLIS BUILT ALONG OUR 2,000-MILE BORDER SINCE TRUMP HAS BEEN PRESIDENT: