Illegal Criminal Arrested In Murder Case Had Long Record, Was Never Deported

San Jose, California, police arrested a criminal illegal immigrant Monday in the February murder of a local woman.

Police say Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, 24, was a gang member with a long criminal record that did not prompt authorities to deport him, according to Fox News. Carranza is alleged to have stalked Bambi Larson, 59, before stabbing her.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials had detained Carranza nine times, and the suspect was released twice from a local penitentiary before Larson’s murder, according to The Mercury News.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the county has been ignoring a policy to honor ICE orders at Santa Clara County Jail, which “undermines public safety and violates common sense.” (RELATED: 22-Year-Old Son Of Knoxville Fire Captain Killed By Illegal Immigrant)

Police used DNA from a T-shirt found at the scene of the crime to locate the suspect who had previously been arrested for methamphetamine possession, at which time a DNA sample was obtained.

Carranza “stalked this San Jose neighborhood and his victim. He is a San Jose transient … and is a self-admitant gang member,” San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia told a news conference Tuesday, Mercury News says. The police chief said Carranza was first detained by U.S. Customs and Border Control guards at the Texas border in 2013 and deported. He apparently illegally entered the United States sometime in the next two years because he was arrested and convicted of burglary in 2015 and the following year was arrested on multiple charges ranging from resisting arrest to battery. (RELATED: Brother Of Cop Killed By Illegal Immigrant Breaks Silence)