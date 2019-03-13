Dan Crenshaw Unveils His Extensive Eyepatch Collection

WATCH:

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw sat down with The Daily Caller to unveil his extensive collection of eyepatches.

When the freshman congressman was serving as a Navy Seal in Afghanistan, he lost his right eye in an explosion, for which reason he has worn an eyepatch ever since. In this exclusive interview, Crenshaw discusses what he looks for when choosing which eyepatch to wear.

“I get to accessorize,” he said.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow William Davis on Twitter