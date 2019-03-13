Warren Isn’t Sure If Bill Clinton Should’ve Left Office After Lewinsky Affair

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday that she is not sure if President Bill Clinton should’ve resigned over his affair with his intern, Monica Lewinsky.

Warren, who is running for president in the 2020 Democratic primary, fielded a series of questions from the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and was asked her opinion of the Clinton scandal.

“Should Bill Clinton have left office after having an affair with a much-younger staffer in the White House?” Mika Brzezinski asked.

WATCH:

“Uh, I don’t know,” Warren replied. “I can’t go back to litigate the 1990s. That one is beyond me.”

“Did the 1990s get us here though, to an extent?” Brzezinski wondered.

“Of course it did and I don’t have the time machine to go back and change the 90s,” Warren asserted. “All I can do is change this world going forward.” (RELATED: Bill Clinton Denied ‘Sexual Relations’ With Monica Lewinsky On Television 21 Years Ago)

Clinton was impeached on perjury charges for lying about his sexual relationship with Lewinsky but the Senate failed to vote to remove him from office. Clinton declined to resign, instead pledging to serve his full term.

Follow Amber on Twitter