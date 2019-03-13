HIGHLIGHTS: Saint Mary’s Upsets Top-Ranked Gonzaga In WCC Tournament Championship

Saint Mary’s pulled off an incredible upset Tuesday night when they rocked Gonzaga in the WCC tournament championship game.

I’ve been on the record multiple times over the past couple weeks stating that the Bulldogs wouldn’t lose before the big dance. Well, it turns out that I might not have any idea what the hell I’m talking about because St. Mary’s handled them in a 60-47 win.

Watch highlights of the insane upset below.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to March. St. Mary’s wasn’t even ranked or considered a tournament team. They showed up and showed out last night against the top-ranked team in America.

Now, they’ve got their ticket punched to the tournament, and are currently slated as a 12 seed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Mary’s Basketball (@saintmaryshoops) on Mar 12, 2019 at 9:49pm PDT

Gonzaga is still a top seed in ESPN’s bracketology, which seems a little mind-boggling to me. They should probably be a two.

They don’t exactly play a brutal schedule, but they did beat Duke when the Blue Devils were at 100 percent. I’m guessing that has a lot to do with where they are. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Either way, we now know that the Bulldogs might be a lot more vulnerable than realized.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb) on Mar 12, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

I seriously can’t believe they lost in their conference tournament. I thought there was no chance, but here we are.

College basketball is an incredible sport, and I hope you’re all enjoying this as much as I am.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter