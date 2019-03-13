Jacob Wohl Denies Faking Identities Online, Again

Right-leaning activist Jacob Wohl is facing allegations of falsifying a police report Wednesday after he posted a video of himself going to the police and showing them a threatening tweet—albeit from an account he’s been accused of creating.

When Wohl was in Minnesota with Laura Loomer last month trying to uncover damning evidence against Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, they reportedly received threats, which they took to the police. But their allegations resurfaced Wednesday, following Wohl and Loomer’s release of their “Importing Omar” documentary. In it, there is a scene showing a threat they allegedly received on Twitter from an account to which Wohl has previously been linked.

Here’s a video clip showing Jacob Wohl reporting threats he received to the Minneapolis Police Department, and a screenshot of one particular “threat”—but the avatar image matches a fake Twitter account NBC News and The Daily Beast reported Wohl created. pic.twitter.com/bV7EZarJk8 — Tony Webster (@webster) March 13, 2019

The threatening Twitter direct messages from “Drake Holmes” that was included in the documentary said, “I hope you fuckin know that if [I] bump into you in Dinkytown or anywhere else in my city I’m going [to] shoot you and shit on your fucking bodies,” followed by a second message that says, “Get that fuck out of my city you piece of shit. Now.” (RELATED: Michael Avenatti Blames Jacob Wohl For Assault Allegations)

Ben Collins of NBC News reported that Wohl controls the Twitter account listed to Holmes.

However, Wohl told The Daily Caller that this was not the only threat he reported to the police, despite its appearance in the video. He says he reported about eight different threats, including one from Dianna E. Anderson, a verified Twitter user.

Anderson tweeted out Wohl’s location, which he then reported to Twitter. The company ruled that her tweet violated their guidelines and locked her account until it was deleted.

She later tweeted, “also i deleted the tweet about knowing where wohl/loomer are staying because right wingers were latching on it as a way to report me, even though I didn’t actually post identifying info. Figure I don’t need to deal with twitter jail.”

also i deleted the tweet about knowing where wohl/loomer are staying because right wingers were latching on it as a way to report me, even though I didn’t actually post identifying info. Figure I don’t need to deal with twitter jail. — Dianna E. Anderson ????️‍???? (@diannaeanderson) February 22, 2019

Wohl was suspended from Twitter last month after they caught him operating multiple fake accounts. His “account was suspended for multiple violations of the Twitter rules, specifically creating and operating fake accounts,” Twitter told NBC News. One of those accounts was made to support potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz.

He also made headlines this fall when he alleged that an independent intelligence firm had proof that special counsel Robert Mueller had sexually assaulted a woman. The phone number of the firm was registered to Wohl’s mother. He was never able to provide any proof to corroborate his accusations.

Amber Athey contributed to this report.

