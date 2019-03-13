Jake Tapper Grills Rep. Brad Sherman On Impeachment Possibilities Without Evidence

CNN host Jake Tapper cornered Democratic California Rep. Brad Sherman during a Tuesday interview on the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“Well, first, he met the legal standard,” Sherman said of Trump. “He’s committed several felonies, including violation of 1512 B3 of the criminal code — obstruction of justice — on at least two occasions, probably three, and that’s just in the first six months.”

Tapper argued that no court or legal entity has convicted Trump of a felony, so the representative can’t go on that, especially without evidence. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Want To Impeach Trump ‘He’s Not Worth It’)

“No legal entity has said to the contrary,” Sherman argued. “And in fact, there are numerous scholarly articles that take a look at what he did on the record compared to the code and say this is a violation of the code.”

Sherman went on to say that although they don’t have all of the facts yet, it’s important to move forward with impeachment proceedings because they will check the president on his way to commit even more felonies.

Tapper then pressed further, saying, “You called for impeaching him. You’re way ahead of the idea. You need to have more facts, right?”

The Democrat then reiterated that he was in the clear because no legal entity had absolved the president, which he claims is a step in the direction toward the proof that he needs.

“The law just doesn’t work like that,” Tapper responded.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that she would not seek impeachment until there was a bipartisan agreement to proceed on the matter.