Jessica Canseco Shuts Down Rumors A-Rod Cheated On J-Lo With Her

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Jessica Canseco shut down rumors Tuesday that Alex Rodriguez was cheating on Jennifer Lopez with her and made it clear the allegations from her ex-husband Jose Canseco were not true.

“Those false accusations Jose [Canseco] is making are not true! I have known Alex [Rodriguez] for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5,” the 46-year-old television personality tweeted to her thousands of followers, per a Page Six report published Wednesday.(RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

 

“I certainly did not sleep with him,” she added. “I am friendly with both him and Jennifer [Lopez]. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends.”

Canseco continued in a follow-up tweet, “In fact I don’t even get on Twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The comments came in response to tweets her ex-husband and baseball legend made over the weekend shortly after news broke that the New York Yankees slugger had proposed to Lopez during a trip to the Bahamas.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Canseco wrote. “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone.”

He later vowed to take a polygraph to prove he was telling the truth.

