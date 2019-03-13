Kyler Murray Doesn’t Get Measured At His Pro Day After Claim His Height Was ‘Inflated’

Kyler Murray wasn’t measured at his pro day Wednesday.

According to NFL Network’s Andrew Groover, Murray was only weighed at the combine and no height measurement was taken. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

Kyler Murray only weighs in at his pro day. No height measurement. Weighs in at 205. — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 13, 2019

That’s not going to do anything to tamp down the conspiracy theory his height at the combine, where he measured taller than 5 ft. 10 in., was “inflated.”

The theory was originally floated by a scout to Dan Patrick, who then read it off to his national audience.

I have no idea if we should be concerned about Murray’s measurements at the combine or if they were “inflated.” I do know that his refusal to measure at his pro day won’t make those rumors go away.

If anything, it’s just going to crank them up to a whole different level. Again, I’m not sure how worried we should be or if NFL executives care he didn’t measure today. (RELATED: Dan Patrick Says Scout Told Him He Believes Kyler Murray’s Height Is ‘Inflated’)

It certainly is a bit strange. You’d think part of him would want to silence all his critics, but I guess not.

Here’s what I do know for sure. It won’t matter what Murray’s height is if he scores touchdowns, wins games and makes plays.

That’s just the way the NFL works.

