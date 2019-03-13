Lamar Jackson Posts Video Of Himself That Appears To Show Him Driving 105 MPH

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might be in some hot water after a recent Instagram post.

TMZ shared a video from the dual-threat QB’s Instagram that he apparently posted Tuesday, and it’s not great. (RELATED: Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Says Lamar Jackson Is The Team’s QB Going Forward)

His speedometer appears to show him going 105 mph. You can give it a watch below.

If the video is accurate, then what the hell is Jackson thinking? The dude just took over the Ravens this past season and he’s out here posting videos of himself committing crimes.

I don’t want to call anybody an idiot, but here we are. If you accidentally upload a video of yourself speeding, then you deserve all the ridicule that’s coming your way.

Seriously, what is wrong with some of these people?

These guys are given all the advantages in the world, and still find ways to make bonehead decisions. I just don’t understand it.

If I was on an NFL deal, I’d never make a decision this stupid. Hell, I don’t drive like this right now, and I’m already not in the NFL.

Do better, Jackson. Find a way to do much better.

