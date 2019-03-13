Lori Loughlin Released After Posting $1 Million Bond

Lori Loughlin wasn’t in federal custody for very long, and is already out on bond.

The “Full House” star surrendered to federal authorities on charges stemming from a massive college admission bribery scandal. Loughlin is accused of allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes in order to get her daughter into USC. Her and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are both being charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

According to the Associated Press, Loughlin was released after posting her $1 million bond Wednesday night. She must limit her travel to the continental United States and areas around Vancouver, Canada, according to the same report.

Is it just me or does setting bond at $1 million for an alleged college bribery admission scheme seem like way over the top? These are mass murderers and they’re not dangers to society.

They’re accused off illegal greasing hands to get their kids into school. They’re not part of a terrorist network. (RELATED: FBI Agents Arrest Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

She’s not the only one who got hit with a large bond. Felicity Huffman’s bond for her alleged role in the scandal was $250,000! They’re treating these people like they’re Al Capone.

I’m so thankful the FBI, the federal government and the courts are taking this so seriously. God forbid we use our precious resources to fight actual violent crime. That would just be too much.

It’s just much easier to slap the cuffs on some people, set insanely high bonds and then call it a day. Our tax dollars are well at work.

P.S.: Let’s not forget the FBI thought it was necessary to arrest Felicity Huffman at gunpoint. There’s such a great historical record of actresses in their mid-50s getting into shootouts with law enforcement. Totally reasonable way to handle the situation based off of the evidence they had.

