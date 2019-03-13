Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Tyrod Taylor is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Cleveland Browns starter signed a two-year deal with the Chargers. Financial terms of the deal aren’t known at this time. Given how Taylor, who started for the Bills as well, likely had many suitors, you can bet that he got paid well.

Source: The #Chargers agreed to terms with QB Tyrod Taylor on a 2-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

This move makes you wonder if the Chargers want Taylor to be a potential starter down the road after Phillips Rivers hangs it up.

That’ll be become more clear once we have numbers on the deal. If they paid him $5 million or more, I think it’s safe to say they’re making a bigger investment than just a short-term deal.

I’m also happy to see that Taylor is continuing his career. He was vastly under-appreciated during his time in Buffalo. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

The fans behaved like the dual-threat quarterback was somehow the cause of the numerous problems in the organization.

Clearly, they didn’t get much better after he left. Now, he’ll get to learn from one of the best in the game in Rivers.

It should be interesting to see how he does down the road. I like his odds now that he’s no longer in a trash organization like Buffalo and Cleveland.

