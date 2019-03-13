Celebrate Sir Michael Caine’s Birthday With Some Of His Greatest Work

It’s Sir Michael Caine’s birthday on Thursday.

In honor of the legendary 86-year-old British actor's day, we took a look back over the years at some of our favorite pieces of work he's done. There have truly been so many.

Born Maurice Joseph Micklewhite in South London, "The Cider House Rules" star first got his big break in the entertainment business in 1956 when he scored a part on the film "A Hill In Korea" alongside with George and Stanley Baker.

Soon he would land the role that would change everything when he scored the part as an aristocratic officer in Joseph E Levine production, "Zulu."

His part in the classic film, "Educating Rita" in 1983 scored him his first British Academy of Film And Television Arts award. It would be just the first of many accolades Caine has received during his career, including several Golden Globe and Academy Awards for his parts in films like "Hannah And Her Sisters" in 1986 and "The Cider House Rules" in 1999.

In 2001 Caine would gain a whole new set of fans when he joined Sandra Bullock in the modern-day Cinderella hit "Miss Congeniality." And his role as Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth in 2005 "Batman Begins" is another reason the film was so great!

Not to mention being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for his contributions to the film industry.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out some of these classic moments from some of our favorite films of his and let us know if you agree.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in 1988

The Man Who Would Be King in 1975

Kingsman: The Secret Service in 2014

Second Hand Lions in 2003

The Dark Knight Rises in 2012

Happy Birthday, Michael!