It’s Almost Like This Teen Vogue Interview Is Just A Commercial For Amazon

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Full House‘s now-indicted Hollywood mom, Lori Loughlin, may want to walk back a 2018 interview she did with Teen Vogue. In turn, Amazon PR may be a little embarrassed right about now.

It’s glaringly free advertising for Amazon from Giannulli, an “influencer” whose famous mom allegedly helped her cheat her way into the University of Southern California. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin In ‘Complete Denial’ About Daughter Going To College)

The headline suggests this is a story is about Giannulli’s college dorm-room decor. Which it is. But more than anything, it’s an infomercial for Amazon.

Plug #1: “Olivia’s dorm is down-to-earth and totally relatable, not to mention attainable since she pretty much ordered everything off Amazon.”

Plug #2: Asked if she planned the decor with her roomie, she replied, “I ended up ordering everything from Amazon and made sure it all went with her décor but wasn’t too matchy-matchy.”

Teen Vogue: “What was the best part about getting everything on Amazon?”

Giannulli: “I found pretty much everything for my dorm on Amazon‘s college store — it was easy to find it all in one place and there were so many options to choose from.” (RELATED: Loughlin’s Daughter Said She Went To College To Party)

The interviewer asks Giannulli about her “Prime Student” membership, which she gushes over.

“Besides the shipping, it would have to be Prime Video,” she says when asked to name her favorite thing about using Prime Student. “I can literally shop and watch shows all through Prime.”