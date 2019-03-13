Rick Singer Reportedly Auditioned For His Own Reality Show About College Admissions

Rick Singer, alleged leader of the college admissions scandal, auditioned for his own reality TV show in 2010.

The show was going to cover the pressures families face when trying to get their kids into a good college. During the audition tape obtained by TMZ, Singer talks about how making a donation to a university doesn’t automatically guarantee an admission anymore.

The audition tape was shot by a production company and sent off to a network, but never sold, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Charged In College Bribery Scam Investigation)

Singer also details the fights parents and kids get into while trying to pick what college is best for the kid. He claims parents would call him up during a fight and fly him out to their home on a private jet just so he could give a consult.

Singer makes it clear in the video obtained by TMZ that he just wants to help the kids, stating, “after all this chaos, the payoff for me is knowing all these kids found the right place to go to school and they feel great about themselves.”

Authorities are accusing big-name celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman of hiring Singer to help them get their daughters into universities.

Singer faces several charges, including mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and racketeering. He is accused of helping parents and students cheat on their SAT and ACT tests, mostly having a third person take the exams for the student.