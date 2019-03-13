Last Chance To Spread The Word That Socialism Is Still Not Cool With These Trendy T-Shirts

The Daily Dealer | Contributor

President Donald J. Trump delivered an inspiring message during his speech on the current crisis in Venezuela, a message that was later echoed by Vice President Mike Pence at CPAC: put simply, “[The United States] will never be a socialist country!”

Yet as Donald Trump uttered those very words reflective of how many Americans feel given the massive history of violence that has accompanied socialism in other countries, self-proclaimed socialists like Senator Bernie Sanders and congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio Cortez continue to try and re-brand socialism as a cool and hip solution to some of the policy problems that exist today.

If you support President Trump’s resounding rejection of socialism, you can help get the word out with this limited edition “Socialism: Still Not Cool Shirt:

If it didn't work under Stalin or Che... why would it work today? (Photo via Bonfire)

If it didn’t work under Stalin or Che… why would it work today? (Photo via Bonfire)

Socialism: Still Not Cool T-shirt — $24.99

The shirts are available in two colors (grey, and white). Furthermore, in addition to a T-shirt, you can also get this message out with this pullover hoodie. But, be sure to act now as these shirts are only available for a limited time and stock may not last!

Show off to everyone you know that socialism wasn't cool then, and it isn't cool now (Photo via Bonfire)

Show off to everyone you know that socialism wasn’t cool then, and it isn’t cool now (Photo via Bonfire)

WATCH:

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.

 

Tags : alexandria ocasio cortez clothing socialism
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller