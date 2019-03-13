‘The Bachelor’ Beats Out ‘This Is Us’ For Tuesday Night TV Ratings
The finale of “The Bachelor” claimed the number one spot in TV ratings from “This Is Us” with a 2.3 rating and 8.06 million viewers.
“This Is Us” usually holds the number one spot Tuesday nights, but with the two-night “Bachelor” finale event occurring, the show took a back seat. In fact, “The Bachelor” received the highest ratings for both Monday and Tuesday night. The show scored its best ratings since 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Sometimes it can be hard for me to find my words (as you all have seen haha)… it’s so easy for me to over-analyze and get in my own head, especially when my feelings are overwhelming or when big things are happening so quickly. So, here goes my attempt to put the past 6 months into words ???? Stepping out of the limo on night one, I had no idea what was in store for me. The saying “God always has bigger plans in mind” has never felt more real to me than it does now. I’m honestly holding back tears as I write this, trying not to get too sentimental as all the memories and emotions flood over me while I reflect on this whole experience. I am unbelievably grateful for every single relationship that was formed with 29 amazing women, Colton and all the crew involved. It was a truly unique adventure that I got the extraordinary opportunity to experience. Everyone who has been beside me throughout these past 6 months (during filming and post), has helped me grow in ways that I couldn’t ever have imagined. I’ve learned things about myself, relationships, and life in general, that I would never have known otherwise. Thinking back to before I was cast on The Bachelor S23, I get chills realizing just how crazy it is that ONE THING has the potential to change life SO MUCH. ♥️ This past week, I took a much-needed break from my social media. I was allowing the opinions of others, and their sometimes cruel speculations, really get to me. That brings me to perhaps the truest, most impactful thing that this experience has taught me: to stay true to myself. Being real is something we ALL owe to ourselves. Regardless of the outcome, that is the one thing we can do to guarantee no regrets… to make the best decision we can in the moment. ????So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor S23 finale… may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far 🙂 #thebachelor
I’m not surprised. “The Bachelor” had the best finale in a long time. Although Bachelor Colton Underwood did break up with two of his final girls Monday night to follow his heart and sacrifice everything for Cassie Randolph, the two-part finale was pretty undramatic. (RELATED: Hannah Brown Becomes Next ‘Bachelorette’)
It was oddly realistic, which I think more people are ready to see from the “Bachelor” franchise. Randolph ultimately broke up with Underwood because she wasn’t ready for marriage after nine weeks. Shocker.
Whatever I write will never fully articulate the feelings I have for you. You are the most incredible person whom I have ever met, you have the kindest soul and the sweetest heart. You changed my life for the better and made this year the best year of my life. I can’t wait for our adventures ahead… I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life… together… forever. I love you @cassierandolph
Underwood then broke up with the remaining two contestants to chase after Randolph and tell her he didn’t want to be without her. This is so much more realistic than him proposing to one of the other girls after he just pronounced his undying love for Randolph.
The two are now just dating like normal people do. What a concept!