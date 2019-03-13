‘The Bachelor’ Beats Out ‘This Is Us’ For Tuesday Night TV Ratings

The finale of “The Bachelor” claimed the number one spot in TV ratings from “This Is Us” with a 2.3 rating and 8.06 million viewers.

“This Is Us” usually holds the number one spot Tuesday nights, but with the two-night “Bachelor” finale event occurring, the show took a back seat. In fact, “The Bachelor” received the highest ratings for both Monday and Tuesday night. The show scored its best ratings since 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

I’m not surprised. “The Bachelor” had the best finale in a long time. Although Bachelor Colton Underwood did break up with two of his final girls Monday night to follow his heart and sacrifice everything for Cassie Randolph, the two-part finale was pretty undramatic. (RELATED: Hannah Brown Becomes Next ‘Bachelorette’)

It was oddly realistic, which I think more people are ready to see from the “Bachelor” franchise. Randolph ultimately broke up with Underwood because she wasn’t ready for marriage after nine weeks. Shocker.

Underwood then broke up with the remaining two contestants to chase after Randolph and tell her he didn’t want to be without her. This is so much more realistic than him proposing to one of the other girls after he just pronounced his undying love for Randolph.

The two are now just dating like normal people do. What a concept!