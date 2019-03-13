Trump: ‘Much More To Come’ In Lisa Page Revelations

President Donald Trump reacted to the recently revealed transcripts from former FBI lawyer Lisa Page’s testimony before Congress, in a Wednesday tweet.

The just revealed FBI Agent Lisa Page transcripts make the Obama Justice Department look exactly like it was, a broken and corrupt machine. Hopefully, justice will finally be served. Much more to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

Trump’s tweet comes after Congressman Doug Collins released 370 pages of Page’s transcript testimony on his own volition, and promised that he would release even more in the future. Page exchanged thousands of text messages with her lover and then-top FBI agent Peter Strzok about the investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Trump 2016 campaign.

Page testified before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2018. The transcripts reveal the context of Page’s texts to Strzok, including the idea of having an “insurance policy” in the case of his election. (RELATED: ‘We Can’t Take That Risk’ — FBI Officials Discussed ‘Insurance Policy’ Against Trump Presidency)

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok wrote in a cryptic text message to Page, adding “it’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Strzok also texted Page, “F Trump,” and called him a “f*cking idiot.” At one point, Page suggested that his presence on the investigation allowed him to “protect the country.”

Page explained that the the “insurance policy” text message referred to the FBI investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign the Russian government.