Trump: ‘Much More To Come’ In Lisa Page Revelations

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump reacted to the recently revealed transcripts from former FBI lawyer Lisa Page’s testimony before Congress, in a Wednesday tweet.

Trump’s tweet comes after Congressman Doug Collins released 370 pages of Page’s transcript testimony on his own volition, and promised that he would release even more in the future. Page exchanged thousands of text messages with her lover and then-top FBI agent Peter Strzok about the investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Trump 2016 campaign.

Lisa Page (Mark Wilson/Getty Images); Peter Strzok (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Page testified before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2018. The transcripts reveal the context of Page’s texts to Strzok, including the idea of having an “insurance policy” in the case of his election. (RELATED: ‘We Can’t Take That Risk’ — FBI Officials Discussed ‘Insurance Policy’ Against Trump Presidency)

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok wrote in a cryptic text message to Page, adding “it’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok testifies before a joint committee hearing of the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill July 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. While involved in the probe into Hillary ClintonÕs use of a private email server in 2016, Strzok exchanged text messages with FBI attorney Lisa Page that were critical of Trump. After learning about the messages, Mueller removed Strzok from his investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Strzok also texted Page, “F Trump,” and called him a “f*cking idiot.” At one point, Page suggested that his presence on the investigation allowed him to “protect the country.”

Page explained that the the “insurance policy” text message referred to the FBI investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign the Russian government.

