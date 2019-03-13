Tucker Carlson Says He Won’t ‘Bow To The Mob’—Nor Should He

WATCH:

Tucker Carlson is fighting back against the liberal outrage machine that has come after him over radio segments from a decade ago, but the organization that launched the smear campaign against him has its own skeletons.

Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters, has his own track record of inflammatory statements in a now-defunct blog which included degrading references to “trannies,” “jewry” and Bangladeshis, among other things. (RELATED: Media Matters President Wrote Blog Posts About ‘Japs,’ ‘Jewry’ and ‘Trannies’.)

So , where’s the outrage mob?

Nowhere to be found. Apparently you get a pass as long as you’re not a threat to the Democratic Party.

