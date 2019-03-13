Unfake The News: The Media Never Learns Anything

WATCH:

In this week’s edition of “Unfake the News,” The Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese investigates if the national news media will ever learn from their constant misreporting of the news.

We begin by highlighting ABC News National Correspondent Terry Moran’s statement that the news media will face a “reckoning” if it turns out that the Mueller report finds no collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia.

We then go on to explain every time the national news media got the story wrong and refused to learn from their mistakes, starting with the New York Times’ projection that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a 95 percent chance to win the White House during the 2016 presidential election.

Next up is the shameful coverage of the Covington kids, followed by the series of scandals involving the leadership of Virginia. Notice that the news media decided to stop covering the potentially career-ending scandals due to the fact that all three of the top Democrats in the state could possibly lose their jobs.

“Yeah, the media face a reckoning, Terry Moran,” Coglianese said. “When you said that, there was a part of me that was like, ‘Yeah, I hope that’s right.’ But then there was the other part of me—the sensible one—and that part told me, ‘That’s bullshit, that’ll never happen.'”

This is “Unfake the News.”

