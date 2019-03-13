Now Is The Perfect Time To Buy A New Outdoor Fire Pit On Sale For Hundreds Off

Anne Kocsis | Contributor

Cold winter nights will soon give way to cool spring evenings. There is nothing better than sitting outside when the weather is just a little bit crisp. When the seasons change, one of my favorite things to do is to sit in my comfy outdoor lounge chair in front of the fire pit with a glass of wine.  I can hardly wait. If this sounds good to you and you don’t own a fire pit, consider checking out the large array of options on Amazon’s website. They have multiple options in every shape, size, type, and budget range.  Here are a few that are on sale now.

If you like this traditional fire-pit design, it is on sale now for under $100 Photo via Amazon)

Save over $70 on this classic design wood fire pit on Amazon when you buy now 

1.  If you are looking for a basic wood fire pit that is attractive and portable, Landmann has a great option. The 25282 Barrone  Antique Bronze colored, steel Fire Pit is a 26 inch firebox with a mesh spark lid to keep embers contained. The box includes a built in wood grate and the beautiful crosshatch design is supported by four sturdy legs for added stability. Landmann includes a poker and a cover to help protect the box from outdoor elements. This fire pit is very popular with a 4.5-star rating. Some reviewers suggest adding a cooking grate to use for campfire cooking. The list price is $159.99, but Amazon has it reduced by half. For $84.19 and free shipping, you can have this fire pit set up in your yard by this weekend.
2. Pleasant Hearth Martin offers a similar 26 inch box that boasts a deeper bowl allowing for flexibility in log placement. It’s built with a CirculAir system creating better airflow to keep the fire burning. It includes a mesh lid, a chrome-plated cooking grid, and a poker. Some reviewers enjoy the added cooking grate, while others said they prefer to use this pit to roast marshmallows and hot dogs over open flames. Pleasant Hearth also sells a separate cover for this box at an additional cost. This extra deep wood burning fire pit lists for $179.99, but Amazon has it on sale now for $108.33. If you click the coupon, you can receive additional  savings at checkout.
Save over $400 on this Hiland AZ’s Extruded Aluminum Rectangular Table while supplies last 
3. Maybe you are looking for something that is more a piece of patio furniture. If so, Hiland AZ Patio Heaters has many wonderful options. Their fire pit tables offer warmth and function. For one, the GS-F-PC Propane Fire Pit table is 28 inches tall with a 38 inch wide top surface. The pulse button ignition starts the gas fire with a 40,000 BTU output. This will warm an radius of about 15 feet. It’s great for cooler evening gatherings. The table top surface has room for setting food and beverages around the edge. Plus, the table includes a cover for the fire pit opening. It makes a great table when the fire isn’t roaring. This antique bronze finished table is specially packaged to ensure safe arrival and Amazon will deliver to your house for free. It lists for $399, but is on sale now for $181.99.
Normally $399, you can save over $220 when you buy now(Photo via Amazon)

Save over $200 on select patio heater designs for a limited time 

4. If you are looking for something with a bigger surface that can serve as your patio centerpiece, consider looking at Hiland AZ’s Extruded Aluminum Rectangular Table. This modern hammered bronze version has a larger table top. It is 49.5″ X 37.5″ in size. It is a sturdy 80 pound fixture that complements any outdoor living space. The gas fire includes starter fireglass and outputs 42,000 BTUs of clean burning propane to heat an area of 15 feet in diameter. The product has been rigorously tested and it is CSA and ETL approved. It is specially packaged for safe delivery and the company offers tech support 7 days a week. The customer testimonials rave about the company’s customer service. When you are ready for replacement parts, they are easy to get and they are shipped quickly.  This table is marked as “Amazon’s Choice.” Retailing for $899, it is on sale now for only $467.99 with free delivery.
(Photo via Amazon)

