Barbara Palvin Becomes Victoria’s Secret Angel

Barbara Palvin is officially a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Everybody knows that I'm a huge fan of Palvin's work. It's right up there with some of the greatest that we've ever seen, and now the Hungarian model is going to a whole new level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Mar 1, 2019 at 10:48am PST

Palvin wrote the following Thursday on Instagram when announcing the big news:

OFFICIALLY A @victoriassecret ANGEL ! I don’t know where to begin but I’ll try : I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations. I’m very excited to announce that I’m officially a @victoriassecret ANGEL ! Thank you for believing in me. There were times where I let my own thoughts hold me back and it was a hard climb away from those but my family , my team, Ed, and everyone at VS they were always there to support me and uplift me. I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life! Thank you all so much again

This is so cool, and such great news. There are some times when you just know you're bound to have a great day.

Finding out that Barbara Palvin is now a V.S. Angel is about as good as you could ever hope to get. She is a star in every measurement and metric, and now she's in the most elite group of models on the planet. Again, it doesn't get much better at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Dec 18, 2018 at 10:27am PST

This might be the greatest decision that V.S. has ever made, and I'm being totally serious. Palvin is a star of the highest order, and I'm pumped for her.

We’re only a few months in, but 2019 has already been a hell of a year. Go, Barbara, go!