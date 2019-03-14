Beto O’Rourke’s Website Contains A Lot Of Merchandise And 0 Policy Positions

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke officially launched his 2020 presidential campaign Thursday following months of speculation.

But hours into his run for president, O’Rourke’s campaign website is still bereft of the customary policy positions that are frequently seen on candidates’ websites. (RELATED: Beto: ‘I’m Just Born’ To Run For President)

The website opens with O’Rourke’s campaign slogan, “Beto For America,” and features three tabs: one to buy merchandise, one to apply for a job on the campaign and a third to donate money. However, it lacks a section describing his public policy positions, which didn’t go unnoticed by several Twitter politicos. (RELATED: White House Refers To Beto O’Rourke As ‘Robert Francis’)

Beto O’Rourke doesn’t seem to have any policy positions on his campaign website yet — but he does have lots of merchandise for sale. https://t.co/IU9gq62K2T — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) March 14, 2019

Don’t yet see a policy section on https://t.co/cUHBKI2SIq but there are buttons to donate and buy merch — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 14, 2019

O’Rourke became a darling of the Left during his lost Senate race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year, but his political ideology has been a topic of debate, with some describing him as “far-left” and others framing his campaign as “centrist.”

O’Rourke has come under fire from some liberals in the months since his Senate race ended for appearing to break a pledge not to accept money from fossil fuel companies.

Follow William Davis on Twitter