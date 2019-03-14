Cardi B Appears To Go Off The Rails Describing ‘Voice’ In Her Head

Cardi B definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she appeared to go off the rails in a video to fans about having a voice in her head that interrupts her every time someone is talking to her.

“Hey ya’ll, so I’m having a problem right, like a lot of people be saying ‘Oh I met Cardi B and I don’t know if she like me or not because she was looking at me like if I’m crazy …’ but that’s not the problem,” the outspoken 26-year-old rapper said in a video she posted on Instagram. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Responds To Cardi B’s ‘Dog Walk’ Threat)

“The problem is that I have a voice in my head that when I’m talking to people, it just start having a conversation with me and I be replying back,” she added. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

The superstar rapper continued, “Like, you could be talking to me and the voice in my head … will start asking me questions like, ‘Hey what happened to your green Balenciaga shirt that you wore the other day?’ And then I’ll reply back in my head like, ‘I don’t know bitch. I think I left it at my grandma’s house.'”

But she wasn’t done yet. The “Money” hitmaker then shared that she’s not actually “paying attention” to what the person is saying when they are talking to her due to the back and forth conversation she’s having with that voice her head.

“I’m really not paying attention because the voice in my head is fucking talking to me,” Cardi B went on. “I don’t know if that shit happen to people, that shit be happening to me, so I just be looking at you [with a look] [be]cause … I’m having a whole conversation in my fucking thoughts. That’s why.”

