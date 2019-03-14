Former Disney Channel Star Is Trading Fame For Army Boots
Carly Schroeder, once a regular on Disney’s “Lizzie McGuire” series, announced Wednesday that she is joining the Army.
The 28-year-old actress explained her decision in a lengthy Instagram post along with a photo of herself in tactical gear. (RELATED: ‘Superman’ Dean Cain To Put On Badge As Reserve Officer — Because ‘Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes’)
Schroeder began the caption with a nod to her first career in Hollywood. “For 22 years, I’ve played dress up for a living,” she said. “As an actress I’ve been kidnapped, gone blind, nearly eaten by lions and murdered on more than one occasion. I tormented Lizzie McGuire’s little brother on the Disney channel, was a dolphin trainer, the first female soccer player on an all-boys team and Harrison Ford once rescued me during an intense home invasion.”
“That’s exciting and all, but in January I decided to raise my right hand and swear into the United States Army,” she continued.
The actress went on to explain that she intended to use her service to fight human trafficking and help the veterans in her own community — something she said she would be better able to do once she was truly a part of that community.
- College opened my eyes to global injustices. But on a more tangible micro level, there is human trafficking occurring within the United States. I’ve written papers, spread awareness and as an Army Officer I intend to learn skills I can later apply when I’m on a team helping these victims.
- Serving my country will give my voice more validity. I can better serve and advocate for veterans once I am a part of their community. The military is a family and family always has each others back.
- My brother is a Marine and my Papa was a Green Beret… There is no way I am going to let the boys have all the fun. #hooah#actresstoarmy#startedondisneynowimhere
Schroeder, who was accepted into Officer Candidate School (OCS) concluded with a personal message. “Thank you to my big brothers who teach, encourage and support me. I’ll make you proud,” she promised.
