Doug Collins Releases Peter Strzok’s Congressional Testimony

Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins on Thursday released a transcript of former FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok’s congressional testimony from June 2018.

This is the third transcript of testimony Collins released within the last week. Collins released Justice Department official Bruce Ohr’s testimony March 8. He released two days’ of testimony Tuesday given by Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer who exchanged anti-Trump text messages with Strzok.

Strzok was fired from the FBI on Aug. 13, 2018, over the texts, many of which showed he and Page disparaging then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. (RELATED: FBI Officials Discussed ‘Insurance Policy’ To Prevent Trump Presidency)

Strzok served as the lead investigator on both the Hillary Clinton email investigation and “Crossfire Hurricane,” the counterintelligence investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia.

Strzok’s testimony can be found here.

