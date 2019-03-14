It Doesn’t Sound Like Johnny Manziel Will Sign In The AAF

Don’t expect to see Johnny Manziel suiting up for the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF anytime soon.

It was reported that a decision on Johnny Football and the Alliance of American Football could come this week after he was tossed out of the CFL. Judging from some comments from Commanders GM Daryl Johnston, I wouldn’t bet on it.

He addressed the media Thursday about adding new players, and went out his way to focus on not messing up the culture or causing “self-inflicted” issues. It certainly sounded like he was shutting the door on Manziel without ever having to say his name. Watch his comments below. (RELATED: Johnny Manz iel Shows Off Arm Strength Amid Uncertain Football Future)

If you think the San Antonio Commanders are interested in Johnny Manziel, think again. Moose today….. pic.twitter.com/mvkwks3z0L — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) March 14, 2019

Yeah, I don’t know about all you, but that seems as crystal clear as you can get when it comes to telling Manziel he’s not welcome.

What a wild move from the AAF if they decide they don’t want to take the Texas A&M Heisman winner. I understand the league is already doing well, but not adding a player with his name recognition seems very foolish. (RELATED: AAF Coach Rules Out Signing Johnny Manziel)

I just don’t understand it at all.

I guess it’s off to the XFL for Johnny! What an unexpected turn of events.