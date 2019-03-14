Eva Longoria Turns 44 Years Old

Eva Longoria’s birthday is March 15 and she’s turning 44.

Eva Longoria is best known for her role in the ABC hit series “Desperate Housewives” as Gabrielle Solis.

Longoria was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and attended Texas A&M, Kingsville, where she earned her degree. In 1998, she won Miss Corpus Christi. Her new title came with an opportunity to compete in a talent show in Los Angeles, which she won. Longoria then stayed in LA and pursued her acting career. (RELATED: 10 Of Gorgeous Eva Longoria’s Greatest Moments)

Her first roles were minor on shows including “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “General Hospital.” Her first major role was on “The Young and The Restless.”

Longoria’s role on “Desperate Housewives” made her one of the top-paid actresses in the world, when she made roughly $400,000 per episode.

Longoria has been involved in politics. In 2012, she was selected to co-chair former President Barack Obama’s re-election.

