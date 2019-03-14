Jacksonville Jaguars Release Blake Bortles, Owe Him $6.5 Million

Blake Bortles’ time with the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over.

Bortles was released late Wednesday night. The move comes after the Jaguars agreed to a deal with Nick Foles. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Nick Foles, Contract Worth Up To $102 Million)

Blake Bortles has been released. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2019

However, it’s not all sad for the former UCF star. He might be unemployed at the moment, but the Jags still owe him $6.5 million.

That should give him some walking around money as he waits for a new team to pick him up.

All good things must come to an end. It’s a damn shame because I really enjoyed watching Bortles spin it for the Jaguars. The man was an entertainment machine.

Now, was it the greatest football? Absolutely not, but it was still entertaining. He’s just always seemed like the definition of your average American dude. It’d be like if the guy on the construction site down the road just ended up in the NFL one day.

I’m sure that Bortles won’t be without a team too long. The quarterback market in the NFL is a joke. There’s no doubt in my mind at all that somebody will pick him up sooner than later.

We all know the NFL just won’t feel right until he’s back on a team. Now, pour one out in memory of his days with the Jags.

