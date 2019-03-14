Former Kansas Football Coach David Beaty Sues The School

Former Kansas football coach David Beaty is suing the Jayhawks.

According to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, Beaty is claiming he wasn't paid $3 million that he was owed after he was fired this past season, but that's far from the best part.

The lawsuit alleges that Kansas, which eventually hired Les Miles, tried to figure out a way to void his guaranteed money, and claimed they needed “something” like a “dead hooker” in his closet to get out of paying him the $3 million.

David Beaty has filed a lawsuit against Kansas alleging breach of contract and unpaid wages of $3M stemming from his November firing. Among the juicier items here: pic.twitter.com/Mog7p904W2 — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 12, 2019

Just when you thought college football couldn’t get any more exciting, we’ve got a school allegedly scheming a coach out of millions and floating the idea of dead hookers.

Whoever negotiated Beaty's contract for him deserves a pat on the back. I need a contract so tight that it can only be voided if dead hookers are found in my closet.

That’s the type of financial security you just don’t see these days.

Of course, this is all just alleged at this point in time, but I love the idea of college officials getting together in a dark and smokey room trying to figure out how to screw a guy out of millions.

Plant some drugs? Frame him for a relatively minor crime? No, let’s jump straight to hoping we find a dead hooker in his closet.

At the very least, they’re willing to take things to the max. You have to respect the hell out of that.

I can’t wait to see how this lawsuit goes down. The discovery phase is probably going to be incredible. Once again, we’re all reminded how great the world of college football is.

It’s truly like living in a different reality.