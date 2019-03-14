Kim Kardashian Has Got Everyone Talking With Debut Of Bright Blue Hair

Your first name

Kim Kardashian made headlines Thursday with the reveal of her new look and with its bright colors, her blue hair-do definitely made her look ready for spring.

The 38-year-old reality star proved she can pull off any look when she posted a snap on Instagram showing her with the icy blue hair color and looking very much like a modern-day mermaid.

She didn’t explain much about the new look and only captioned it with a mermaid emoji. Clearly, she nailed the look she was going for. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 13, 2019 at 7:23am PDT

But changing her look is not foreign for the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and one glance through her social media account proves that over and over again.

There was the platinum blonde look in 2017 with short hair. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 16, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

By February 2018 she was done with that and showed off hot pink hair.

And just last month, she made headlines with the debut of some red hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 23, 2019 at 6:31pm PST

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 5, 2018 at 8:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 14, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 21, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

It has even reminded others that not too long ago, her sister, Kylie Jenner, did a similar do change when she debuted her icy blue-green hair in 2015, per the “Today” show. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Hits Fans With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot [PHOTOS])

Not to mention, Jenner’s neon-yellow hair when she sported in April 2017 for Coachella.