Hallmark Announces Decision To Drop Lori Loughlin From Network

Hallmark Channel announced they were cutting ties with actress Lori Loughlin on Thursday after she was charged in the nation-wide college admissions bribery scandal.

“We are saddened by the recent allegations surrounding the college admissions process,” Hallmark Cards Inc. said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin.”

Lori Loughlin is one of the Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas Queens,” which presents a problem for the family-friendly cable channel now that she’s been charged in connection with a college bribery scheme. https://t.co/ofs7WW72MP — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 14, 2019

The development of all productions with the actress for Crown Media Channels, including Hallmark Channel, have been halted reported The Hollywood Reporter. Loughlin stars in the cable movie series “When Calls The Heart” and “Garage Sale Mystery.” She is also a fan favorite during Hallmark’s Christmas movie series.

Loughlin’s daughter, for whom she allegedly paid $500,000 to gain admission into USC, lost her partnership with Sephora and other brands on Thursday as well. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Loses Sephora Collaboration Amid College Admissions Scandal)

Loughlin was taken into custody Wednesday and then released the same day on $1 million bond. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were allowed to put their house up as collateral to secure the bond according to TMZ.

Felicity Huffman was also among those charged in a college admissions bribery scandal. She was taken into custody Tuesday and released the same night.