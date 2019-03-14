Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Loses Sephora Collaboration Amid College Admissions Scandal

Sephora announced they were ending their business partnership with social media influencer Olivia Jade on Thursday.

This announcement comes after her mother and “Full House” actress, Lori Loughlin, was charged in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” Sephora told NBC News in a statement.

Olivia Jade released a bronzing powder palette with Sephora in December of 2018. Since the YouTube star became caught up in the college admissions scam, her product has been taken off the Sephora website. When searching the product on the Sephora website, a webpage says the product isn’t carried, according to NBC.

Olivia’s mother and father, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to help their two daughters get into the University of Southern California. Loughlin surrendered to federal authorities on March 13 and was released on $1 million bond. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

Loughlin also is accused of having her daughters pretend to members of the crew team to better their chances of gaining admission.

This newest development might help Olivia Jade put this situation into a better perspective considering she was reportedly partying on a USC board member’s yacht while her mother was being taken into custody.