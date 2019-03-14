Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Was On USC’s Board of Trustees Chairman’s Yacht During Indictment

Lori Loughlin’s daughter was balling out on a yacht owned by Rick Caruso, chairman of USC’s board of trustees, when the recent indictments were handed down.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to get their daughter Olivia into USC. The star actress surrendered to authorities Wednesday and is already out on $1 million bond. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

It turns out that Olivia was a bit of a high-roller herself with the USC elites because Caruso, who has condemned the scandal, serves as the chairman of USC’s board of trustees.

TMZ reported the following Wednesday night:

We’ve learned 19-year-old Olivia was on Rick Caruso‘s yacht in the Bahamas. Caruso’s daughter, Gianna, Olivia and several other friends were spending spring break in the area. Gianna and Olivia have been friends for quite some time, occasionally posting photos of them together on social media. Caruso, a billionaire who has major real estate holdings including The Grove in L.A., tells TMZ, “My daughter and a group of students left for spring break prior to the government’s announcement yesterday. Once we became aware of the investigation, the young woman decided it would be in her best interests to return home.” Olivia is off the yacht.

You really couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried. Olivia’s mother is accused of greasing some palms to get her into USC, and at the exact same time that’s happening, she’s balling out on a USC power player’s yacht. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Charged In College Bribery Scam Investigation)

For those of you who don’t know, this is what Olivia looks like:

To be totally fair, Olivia is a certified smoke, and we all know good looking women get to play by a different set of rules.

If she wants to ball out on a yacht as the world falls in around her, then that’s more than fine with me. Besides, her parents aren’t accused of murdering anybody.

They’re really just being accused of maybe loving their children a bit too much.

On a serious note, I still can’t believe this whole story about the college admissions bribery scandal is real. First off, it’s mind-boggling people cared so much about the school their kids went to that they’d allegedly spend in some cases millions of dollars to get their kids in.

Trust me, that’s not money well spent unless you’re just donating buildings at the school.

Secondly, I can’t believe the FBI is using resources to investigate alleged college bribes. Seems like there should be about a million more important things to look into.

