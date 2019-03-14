POLL: Do You Love March Madness? Here’s Why You Should

I’m happy to report that the majority of people answered correctly when I recently asked if they loved March Madness.

With the conference tournament games underway, I thought it was important to identify potential communist and freedom haters. Obviously, there was a very simple way to do this. (RELATED: Michigan State Favored To Win Big Ten Basketball Tournament)

I asked people on Twitter if they hated America or if they loved March Madness. Very simple choices to choose from. Of the 743 voters, 78 percent of them voted that they do love this time of year.

Do you love March Madness? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 11, 2019

It’s moments like these that remind me that there’s still hope for America. You can either love March Madness, or you can get the hell out.

By voting “no,” people were identifying themselves as the enemies of this country. Let’s think for a moment what March Madness is all about.

It’s about beer, parties, great basketball, hot women and creating memories. It’s literally impossible to not meet women during the games. That’s a fact. Picking up pro-basketball women is easiest this time of year, and those are the only women you want to date.

If you hate everything listed above, then I’ll purchase you a ticket to North Korea.

Some of the best moments of my life have come while watching games during March Madness. They’re memories that will never be forgotten.

Plus, you’re not living if you’re not capable every penny you have to risk on the games. That’s as American as it gets.

So, grab a beer, dial up your boys, have a pro-basketball lady ready to come over and enjoy March. This is what it’s all about, gentlemen.

This is what we train for. This is why we get reps in the offseason. I’m proud to be on this journey with each and every one of you.

Now, let’s get after it.